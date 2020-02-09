|
Shirley Helen Smith
Cincinnati - Shirley Helen Smith (nee: Dinkelaker), 90, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born on October 18, 1929 in Delhi, OH, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry and Cecilia Dinkelaker. She loved a good book, gardening, cooking, history, music, a good conversation and fishing with her late husband, Mel. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years: Melvin L. Smith; daughters: Joan Phillips and Janet Yoder; brothers: John Dinkelaker and Robert Dinkelaker and sisters: Virginia Dinkelaker and Harriet Vanderlee. Shirley is survived by her son: William (Michelle Durham) Phillips; sister: Mary Lou Reifenberger; grandchildren: Vanessa Manzi, Katherine Robinson, Sara Yoder, Jonathan Yoder and Douglas Phillips; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 nephew and 8 nieces. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 6:30 P.M. at Clermont Chapter #135 Order of the Eastern Star, 504 Market Street, Felicity, OH 45120. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020