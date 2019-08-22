|
Shirley Hetzel
Ludlow - Shirley Hetzel, 80, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Villaspring of Erlanger. She loved sewing and making ceramics but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her devoted husband of 57 years, Charles "Charlie" Hetzel of Ludlow; sons, Charles W. (Bev) Hetzel, Sr. of Ludlow, Lloyd (Amanda) Hetzel of Morningview, KY; daughters, June Korte of Burlington, Lora (Wendell) Barger of Dry Ridge; sisters, Inez Godbey of Cincinnati, Patsey Warren of Science Hill, KY, Peggy Randolf of Oak Hill Ridge, KY; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lavene Scott, Barthela Moore and Aveline Spears. Visitation is on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019