T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Shirley J. Mason

Shirley J. Mason Obituary
Shirley J. Mason

Terrace Park - Shirley J. Mason (nee Hands) loving wife of Jay B. Mason, devoted mother of Alexandra N. "Aly" Laughlin and Elise M. Mason, beloved daughter of James A. and the late Audrey Hands (nee Veit), dear sister of John M. (Maureen) Hands, Jennifer L. (Bruce) Brown, and James A. (Nancy) Hands III, caring niece of James Veit, also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Died Nov. 6, 2019. Age 61 years. Residence Terrace Park. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Nov. 15, at 5 PM. Friends may visit on Fri. from 5:30-7 PM. Memorials to The Cancer Family Foundation 4790 Red Bank Expressway, Suite 128 Cincinnati, OH 45227 or any of your choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
