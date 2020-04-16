Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Webcast will be available at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27661
Shirley J. Sand

Shirley J. Sand Obituary
Shirley J. Sand

Finneytown - Shirley J. Sand (nee Marqua) Beloved wife of the late George Sand. Dear mother of Debra (Douglas) VanHorn, Betty (Thurston) McKinney and Shari Longo. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of Joyce (Richard) Packer. Shirley was retired as the Cafeteria Manager for Mt. Healthy City School District. She was a devoted member of Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church and Mt. Healthy Chapter No. 365, Order of the Eastern Star. Passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Age 88 years. Funeral services will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy, on Tuesday, April 21 at 11 AM for immediate family members only. A live webcast will be available at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27661

Memorials may be directed to Crossroads Hospice or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at:

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
