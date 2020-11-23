Shirley J. Stallings
Edgewood - STALLINGS, SHIRLEY J., age 88. Born July 29, 1932 in Homer, Illinois, Shirley passed into eternal life on Saturday November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her spouse C. Dean Stallings in 2015. Survived by her sons Michael (Mary Jo) Stallings and Mark Stallings, her sister Dolly Majors, her grandchildren Aaron (Tudor) Dixon, Evan (Alison) Dixon, Hailey Stallings Siegel (Chase) and Erin Leahy. Also survived by great-grandchildren Larkin, Elin, Noelle and Bonnie Dixon, Chase Donohue, and Carter and Christopher Patrick Dixon. Shirley was a long term resident of Edgewood, KY and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family. Private arrangements will be at the convenience of the family and a celebration of her life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be directed in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.