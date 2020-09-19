1/1
Shirley June Carper
Crescent Springs - Shirley June (nee Bricking) Carper, 72, of Crescent Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, fishing, bowling, watching crime shows, going to the casinos to play slots, cats and most importantly spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Geraldine (nee Lindholz) Bricking and brother, Ronald Bricking. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas A. Carper, devoted children, Jeff (Tina) Carper and Janice (Lanis) Allen, loving grandchildren, Jessie Carper, Ashlee Carper, Kaylia Carper, Scott Carper, Shiann Allen and Josh Carper and dear siblings, Adeline (Bill) Reeves, Harry (Judy) Bricking, Terry (Julie) Bricking and Dan (Dru) Bricking. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), on Tuesday (Sept. 22) from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
