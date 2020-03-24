|
|
Shirley K. Miille
Columbus, Ohio - Shirley K. (nee Lantz) beloved wife of the late Dale R. Miille, devoted mother of Valorie Miille (Neil Richard), loving grandmother of Jacob Richard and Abigail Richard, dear sister of the late Dick Lantz. March 5, 2020. Age 83 years. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus)-- Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to . Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020