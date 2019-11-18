Services
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
Shirley Knopf Obituary
Shirley Knopf

Cleves - Shirley is survived by her 2 daughters, Karlena (Allen) Boyle, Angela (Randy) Roth; 2 brothers, John (Clara) Burton, Eldren (Robin) Burton; 5 sisters, Donna Hahn, Delores Burton, Sara (Frank) Cummins, Debbie (Jack) Gates, Kay (Randy) Martin; 9 grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Garrett, Ethan, Ellie, Alex, Justin, Keaton, Aaron; and 2 great grandchildren.Visitation will be Thurs from 5-8 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral will be at St Paul's Lutheran Church on Fri at 11 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
