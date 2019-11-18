|
Shirley Knopf
Cleves - Shirley is survived by her 2 daughters, Karlena (Allen) Boyle, Angela (Randy) Roth; 2 brothers, John (Clara) Burton, Eldren (Robin) Burton; 5 sisters, Donna Hahn, Delores Burton, Sara (Frank) Cummins, Debbie (Jack) Gates, Kay (Randy) Martin; 9 grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Garrett, Ethan, Ellie, Alex, Justin, Keaton, Aaron; and 2 great grandchildren.Visitation will be Thurs from 5-8 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral will be at St Paul's Lutheran Church on Fri at 11 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019