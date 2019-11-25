Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Shirley L. (Bradford) Brubaker

Shirley L. Brubaker (nee Bradford) wife of the late Donald E. Brubaker, beloved mother of Linda (Rick) Breeden, Terri (Rob) Weaver, Donald (Karla) Brubaker, and Amy (Jack) Rimmer, dear grandmother of Rick (Sherry), Ryan (Sincery), Kaitlyn, Jenna, Molly, and Jacklynn (Jonathan), also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 24, 2019. Age 88 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Public Visiting Hours and Service are respectfully omitted and burial is private. Memorials to or . Flowers are Welcome. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
