Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley M. Beahr



Mt. Washington - Shirley M. Beahr (nee Rice) beloved wife of William "Bill" Beahr, devoted mother of Mark (Sharon), Matt (Gail), Douglas R. (Jennifer Engel), and Daniel (Kladem) Beahr, dear sister of Mary "Mimi" (Bill) Conn, Louise Johnston, and Joan White, loving grandmother of Matthew, David, Elizabeth, Monica, Jenny, William, Robert, and Stephanie, also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 11, 2020 at age 89. Residence Mt. Washington. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Nov. 13, from 1-2 PM. Memorials to Cincinnati Association for the Blind.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store