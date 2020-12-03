1/1
Shirley M. Beale Nee Collinsworth
Shirley M. Beale nee Collinsworth

Harrison - Beloved wife for 45 years of Steve Beale. Loving mother of Casey (Jeff) Favia and Chad (Mindy) Beale. Devoted grandma of Tori Tortwhiler, Tyler Favia, Myles, Rylan, Milana and Barron Beale. Dear sister of Pauline Morrison, Marilyn (Elmore), Marlene (Estes), Marie Kinman, Marjorie, Sue and Ray Collinsworth. Also survived by many loving nieces nephews and cousins. Died Dec.. 1, 2020 Age 70. Visitation Saturday from 11am until time of funeral services at 1pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Donations to the Delhi Skirt Game C/O Delhi Police, 934 Neeb Rd., (45233).




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
