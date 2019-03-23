Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Fries

Obituary Condolences

Shirley M. Fries Obituary
Shirley M. Fries

Alexandria - Shirley M. Fries (nee Schuchter), 90, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. She was a homemaker. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Fries; parents, Clarence and Bertha (nee Adrian) Schuchter; two sons, Dave and Bob Fries; five siblings: Bernice Neltner, LaVerne Fry, Lois Bruener, Albert and Bud Schuchter. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Wayne) Short and Marianne (Terry) Scharfenberger; six grandchildren: Brian Short, Katie (John) Duff, Jamie Fries, Heather (Tony Kidd) Scharfenberger, Kristen (Dustin) Humphreys and TJ (Randi) Fries; four great-grandchildren: Maddie, Drew, Kendall and Lane. Memorial visitation Tuesday, March 26th at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be in the Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now