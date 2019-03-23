|
|
Shirley M. Fries
Alexandria - Shirley M. Fries (nee Schuchter), 90, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. She was a homemaker. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Fries; parents, Clarence and Bertha (nee Adrian) Schuchter; two sons, Dave and Bob Fries; five siblings: Bernice Neltner, LaVerne Fry, Lois Bruener, Albert and Bud Schuchter. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Wayne) Short and Marianne (Terry) Scharfenberger; six grandchildren: Brian Short, Katie (John) Duff, Jamie Fries, Heather (Tony Kidd) Scharfenberger, Kristen (Dustin) Humphreys and TJ (Randi) Fries; four great-grandchildren: Maddie, Drew, Kendall and Lane. Memorial visitation Tuesday, March 26th at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be in the Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019