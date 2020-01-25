|
Shirley M. Schneider (nee Engst)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Ferd W. Schneider. Loving mother of Mike (Amy), Tim (Pam) and Greg (Lisa) Schneider. Devoted grandma of Katie (Dmitri) Engjurjan, Anna (Michael) Berlinghieri, Kristin Pack, Kara Finley (Jarred Walsh), Karli (Brandon) Hannan, Drew (Niki) and Dustin (Katie) Schneider, Kelly Hoover, Brad Schneider, Brooke (Kyle) Mathews and Ross Schneider. Great-grandma of Zachary, Jordan, Jacob, Landon, Madalyn, Morgan, Mason, Claire, Payton, Haily, Kaden, Cory, Brody, Axel, Griffin, Blake, Harper, Caroline, Clayton, Lincoln and Noelle. Loving daughter of the late Matthew and Dorothy Engst. Dear sister of Betty (Jim) Steinkoenig and Jean (Ray) Blessing. Passed away surrounded by family on January 24, 2020. Age 82 years. Visitation Wednesday from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Burial to follow at Arlington memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cinti., OH 45263 or to Operaton Ramp It Up, 5299 Aspen Valley Dr. Liberty Twp., Ohio 45011.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020