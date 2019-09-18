Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Gertrude Parish Center
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gertrude Parish Center
Cincinnati - Shirley Mae Fuchs (nee Blums), passed away September 15, 2019 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jerome R. Fuchs, dear sister of Harry Paul Blum Jr. Also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, September 20th, 8:30 am till 9:30 am in St. Gertrude Parish Center, followed by 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial, St. Gertrude Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to OAR, 5619 Orlando Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
