Shirley Mae Thompson
Florence - Shirley Mae Thompson (nee Berling) passed away May 24, 2020 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence KY. She was born in Covington KY to Joseph and Margaret Berling in 1933. She is survived by her husband Virgil (Curly) C. Thompson Jr., of 67 years and also a younger sister, Elaine Kunzelman. She was a dedicated mother to Michael (Jann) Thompson, Kim (John) Beck, David (JoEllen) Thompson and Tonya (Doug) Stevie. She had 9 beautiful grandchildren, Michael K. Thompson, Joseph Thompson, Sebastian Beck, John Beck, Christian Beck, Joseph Beck, Savanna Stevie, Grace Stevie, and Sara Stevie. Shirley was also blessed with 6 great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading biographies, shopping and gardening in the yard. She was retired from AT&T after 26 years and was a member of the AT&T Pioneers Cub. Shirley was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington; she was a huge supporter of Mighty in the Land, Passionate Nuns Society and the Presentation Ministries. Due to Covid-19 a memorial visitation and services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to The Passionate Nuns Society 1151 Donaldson Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.