|
|
Shirley (nee: Harkelroad), age 92, of Blue Ash passed away May 23, 2019.
Loving widow of the late Earl Nance. Cherished mother of Graynelle (Jeff) Menard. Devoted grandmother of Tim and Stephanie (Charles). Beloved great-grandmother of Tyler, Tommy, Destinee, and Kailee. Sister of Ellis McClure.
A memorial service will be held Friday May 31, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Condolences at staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 28, 2019