Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Glenview First United Church of Christ
5808 Glenview Avenue
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenview First United Church of Christ
5808 Glenview Avenue
View Map
Shirley (Meyer) Noggler

Shirley (Meyer) Noggler Obituary
Shirley Noggler (nee Meyer)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of 61 years to Clifford Noggler, loving mother of Mike Noggler, dear grandmother of the late Kyle Noggler, sister of the late Harriet Meyer. Shirley passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation at Glenview First United Church of Christ, 5808 Glenview Avenue, 45224 on Wednesday, December 4 from 9:30 until service at 11. Shirley was very active in the church and enjoyed being a member of Miamiview Golf Club. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
