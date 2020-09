Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley R. Swanger



Cincinnati -



Shirley R. Swanger nee Calnan, age 98, passed away August 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eugene Swanger, loving mother of Kimberly Cornely, devoted grandmother of Meredith (William) Toms, Mitchell Cornely and Grace Cornely, great grandmother of Jack Toms. Private services will be held in Fayetteville N.C.









