Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Miami Christian Church
6140 Ludlum Rd.
Monroe, OH
Morrow, OH - Roy, Shirley (nee Hamilton). Beloved wife of the late Othel Lewis Roy for 62 years. Daughter of the late Lawrence "Buster" Hamilton and Mertie Morgan Hamilton. Dear mother of Pamela (William) Brock, Cary (Tracey) Roy, and the late Kathy Roy. Cherished grandmother of James, Elizabeth, Heather (Steven), Christopher (Magen), Sarah (Aaron), Megan, Keith (Tiffany), Shelli (Adam), Corey (Samantha) and Drew. Great-grandmother of Alaina, Corbin, Cy, Atticus, Grace, Jake, Levi, Lincoln, Skylar, Sawyer, Abby, Tori, and the late Addie. Sister of Lawrence "Bud" (the late Shirley) Hamilton, Narcissus "Cissy" (the late Henson) Luttrell, Louise (Ray) Carman, Sue (Bill) Ashley, Donnie (Donna) Hamilton, Judy (Curtis) Wells, Connie Floyd, sister-in-law Jane Hamilton and the late Bobby C. and Gerald Hamilton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shirley passed away on July 24, 2019 at that age of 82. Services will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 PM. until 7 PM. Funeral Services at the Little Miami Christian Church, 6140 Ludlum Rd., Morrow, OH 45152 on Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
