Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Shirley Spicer

Shirley Spicer Obituary
Shirley Spicer

Newport - Shirley Ann Spicer, 61, of Newport, KY, passed away on November 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Shirley worked as a factory worker for Bushman Conveyors for about 12 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Lucy Lunsford; her husband, Steve Spicer; her son-in-law, William Klosterman; and her brother-in-law, Dan Gorman. Shirley is survived by her children, Jaime Klosterman and Justin (Niki) Lunsford; and her sister, Rachel Gorman. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Austin, Joseph Jalynn, and Allie. Visitation will be on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 4-7PM at Serenity Funeral Care in Covington, KY. A funeral service for Shirley will follow the visitation at 7:00PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to: The P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St. Elizabeth Foundation 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.serenityfuneralcare.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
