Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Crescent Springs, KY
1931 - 2019
Shirley Thomas Obituary
Shirley Thomas

Villa Hills - Shirley Mae Thomas (nee Stone), 88, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Shirley was born in Covington, KY, on January 24, 1931, to the late Earl and Rosella Stone. She was a 1949 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. During her life, Shirley was a member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, a former member of Ft. Wright Homemakers, did extensive volunteer work at BAWAC, loved to travel visiting 49 states and took great pride in always looking her very best. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Thomas in 2016. She is survived by her son Louis "Mark" Thomas of California, KY, daughter Shirley Ann Duve of Villa Hills, KY, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 6 P.M. at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, KY. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to BAWAC 7970 Kentucky Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
