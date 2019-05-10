|
|
Shirley (Preston) Trieschman
Cincinnati - Shirley, 90, of Cincinnati, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Carlisle, PA. Shirley's survivors include five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Join Shirley's family for her viewing at 10:00 and service at 10:40 on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Shirley's full obituary and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019