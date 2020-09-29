Shirley Umbach
Mt. Washington - Shirley "Joy" Umbach, age 90 of Mt. Washington, died September 27, 2020. She was the beloved mother of the late Steve Umbach, devoted mother-in-law of Darlene Lain, loving grandmother of Jennifer (Richard) McClanahan and Michelle Harper, great-grandmother of Ivy, Elias, and Owen. Joy was a member of Hyde Park Bethlehem United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Ida Chapter 416. At her request, a private family graveside service was held at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to either the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com