E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
Shirley Williamson Obituary
Shirley Williamson

Amelia - In loving memory of Shirley Jean Williamson. Wife of the late John Lewis Williamson. Daughter of the late Thurman and Lola Trisler. Mother of Brian Scott Williamson. Cousin of Ronald (Janet Bratten, Ralph (Sue) Bratten, Marilynn (Bob) Manning and Beulah Hensley. Shirley is also survived by numerous friends.

Shirley was an employee of the Clermont Clerk of Courts for 40 ½ years. She served the public in the Auto Title office. She was constantly winning over peoples hearts with her genuine kindness. There was never a time she didn't put others needs before her own.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 West Main Street Amelia, Ohio 45102. A service will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
