1/1
Shirley Wisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Wisher

Harrison - (nee Hale) beloved wife of John Wisher. Loving sister of Robert Michael and Kathryn Hale. Dear friend of David Pecknold, Sue Hale, Chip and Mary Brigham and many others. She is also survived by many nieces. Shirley graduated from "The Ohio State" with a physical therapy degree. She worked in Tichner Clinic in California for many years before returning to Illinois, where she met her husband, John. The two later moved to Cincinnati. She was found of traveling, made the best chocolate chip cookies, had a green thumb and loved spending time with her friends because if you were a Shirley's friend, you were a friend for life. Shirley passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 77. There is no service planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made out to Pisgah Memorial Society, Inc., 341 Laurel Street, Morgantown, W. V. 26505-3222. Neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved