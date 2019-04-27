Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Shandon, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Shandon, OH
Shandon - Age 70, passed away April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Jonathan Stow, mother to Andrew (Gina) Stow, Caroline (Eric) Mooar, Robin (Emily) Stow, Anna (Yann) Simensen and Pete (Sarah) Stow, grandmother to 10 grandchildren, and sister to Robina Phillips. Visitation Monday, April 29th, at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon from 9 am until the funeral Mass at 11 am. Donations may be made in her name to P.E.O. International, (the Philanthropic Education Organization), Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars C/o Jan Creed, 5940 Ambassador Ct. Fairfield, OH 45014 or the St. Aloysius Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019
