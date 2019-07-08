Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Sidney Cooper Obituary
Cincinnati - Sidney Oscar Cooper was born on September 11, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio to James Cooper, Sr. and Lucille Cooper Simpson; who preceded him in death. Sidney passed away at - Blue Ash on June 11, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Robert H. Simpson, brothers, Jackie Cooper, James Cooper, Jr., Henry Cooper, and sister, Gertruella "Trudy" Cooper Cade (Washington).

Sidney was a member of Zion Baptist Church and was baptized under the pastorate of Rev. L. Venchael Booth. He had a distinctive bass voice and often sang with his brothers and neighborhood friends as a youth. Sidney graduated from Taft High School (Class of '57).

A proud lifelong resident of Cincinnati's historic West End, Sidney was active in his community, serving on the West End Community Council for many years. Sidney had no spouse or children but was an uncle to 9 nephews and nieces.

Donations can be made to in his memory. Special online condolences for the family and friends may be left at www.jcbattleandsons.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019
