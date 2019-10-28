|
|
Sigel Arrowood Jr.
Burlington - Sigel Arrowood Jr., 82, of Burlington, KY, passed away on October 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sigel retired from General Motors after over 30 years of service, he was a member of the Gathering Place Church, a 32nd Degree Freemason, he was an avid UK fan, and most importantly, he was a family man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sigel and Laylae Arrowood Sr.; his siblings, William Arrowood and Jean Sprague; and his step-daughter, Pam Madden. Sigel is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jeanette Arrowood; his children, Bobbie Jean Sorrell and Stephen (Missy) Arrowood; and his siblings, Lou Terry, George Arrowood, and Fay Arrowood. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jacob Arrowood, Amy (Christopher Walters) Davis, Joshua Madden, and Jacob Madden; and his 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. A funeral service for Sigel will follow the visitation at 12:00PM at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions to: The Gathering Place Church 10310 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019