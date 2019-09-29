|
|
Sigred L. Coyle
Cold Spring, KY - Sigred L. Coyle (nee Torrey) age 81 years, passed away at Carmel Manor Retirement Community in Ft. Thomas on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019. Sigred was the devoted wife of Hugh (Pat) Coyle for 40 years who was at her side when she passed. She will be sadly missed by her son, Jeff Wiley and his wife Connie of Anderson, SC. Also mourning her passing are grandchildren David Whitworth, Jack Jones and Grace Jones. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bethalee Jones who passed away in 2018. Sigred was a member of Christ Church Cathedral since 1990 and formerly served as Junior Warden. She was a member of Vestry, Altar Guild and both Youth and Hospitality Committees. She was an active member in the Women's Bible Study group. Sigred held a Masters' Degree in Social Work. While employed at Tri-Health, she assisted companies and their employees with adjustment to illnesses and referrals to community services. Earlier in her career, she worked with adolescent youth at Vanderbilt Medical Center. A memorial service will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church Cathedral, 318 East Fourth Street (45202) and will include an inurnment in the columbarium. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations in Sigred's memory to the Altar Guild of Christ Church Cathedral or to Planned Parenthood-Southwest Ohio Region. www.weareplannedparenthood.org Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019