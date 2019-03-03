|
|
Siham S. Nwaisser
Florence - Siham S. Nwaisser nee Abdelmassih, 79, of Florence passed away Friday evening at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker and a member of St. James Eastern Orthodox Church, Loveland, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hafez Nwaisser in 1997 and a daughter, Fadia Hakim. Survivors include sons, Johnny (Sabbena) Nwaisser and Rami (Cynde) Nwaisser; daughters, Shadia (Munir) Tannus and Hala (William) Far; brother, Gantous (Nehigh) Abdelmassih; son in law, Akiel Hakim; 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 4th at St. James Eastern Orthodox Church, 6577 Branch Hill Miamiville Road, Loveland, OH. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Entombment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park Mausoleum, Blue Ash, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. James Orthodox Church. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019