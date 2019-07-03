|
|
Simon Balson
Ft. Thomas - Simon Balson, 55, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence. He was a Refrigerator Technician for Solow Environmental Equipment Co. Simon enjoyed being a referee for high school and club soccer and loved coaching his children's soccer teams. He was also an avid golfer. Simon will be greatly missed by his wife, Jill Balson (nee Schumacher) of Ft. Thomas; sons, Kellen and Logan Balson of Ft. Thomas; daughter, Kamryn Balson of Ft. Thomas; mother-in-law, Teresa Schumacher of Erlanger; sister-in-law, Karen Schumacher of Covington and brother-in-law, Matt Schumacher of Walton. Visitation is on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Ann Church, 1274 Parkway Ave., Covington, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Center, In Honor of the Nurses, 85 N Grand Ave, Ft Thomas, KY 41075. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 3 to July 4, 2019