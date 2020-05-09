Sissy Coran
Rabbi Sissy Coran

Cincinnati - Rabbi Sissy Coran, age 54, passed away May 8, 2020, beloved daughter of Aubie Coran and the late Susan Coran and daughter-in-law of Marvin and Gerry Kraus, devoted spouse of Rabbi Matthew Kraus, loving mother of Jacob (Kim) Kraus-Preminger and Shirah, Micah & Eden Kraus, dear sister of Steve (Laurie) Coran & Jeff (Kim) Coran, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and Rockdale family. Private Family Services Sunday, May 10, 10:00 A.M. at Rockdale Temple. Streaming of the service will be available at www.rockdaletemple .org. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple or Goldman Union Camp Institute would be appreciated.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
