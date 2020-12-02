Sisters of Charity



Mt St. Joseph - In the past 7 months the following Sister members of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati have died. Each has been buried in the Sister of Charity Cemetery with a Memorial Mass for each to be scheduled at a later date, when it is safe to do so. They did not die from the coronavirus. May they rest in God's peace. Sisters Lorraine Delisle (Oct. 27), Rebecca Hurr (April 3), Florence 'Rose' Izzo (July 11), Bernadette Kambeitz (Nov. 10), Jane Bernadette Leo (Oct. 29), Bernadette Marie Shumate (July 23), Mary Pauline Tsai (June 18).









