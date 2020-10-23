1/
Brother S.m. Wilbert Leonard Hamm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.m.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S.M. Brother Wilbert Leonard Hamm

Passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 97 with 78 years of religious profession with The Society of Mary.

Brother Hamm was born in Pittsburgh to his parents, the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Renvers) Hamm. Bro. Wilbert was preceded in death by his siblings- Joseph, Ralph, Francis, Bro. Norman and Elizabeth Musher. During his long life Bro. Wilbert ministered as a teacher and driving instructor at several Marianist schools in Ohio.

Visitation on Monday, October 26 at 3:30pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30pm at Queen of Apostles Church - 4435 E Patterson Road. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven cemetery. Services can be viewed at:

https://qac-ohio.org Click on the "Live Streaming QAC" button and scroll to the Funeral Mass. Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved