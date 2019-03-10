|
|
Solomon Cook
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Dorothea Bell-Cook, loving father of Molly (Michael) Sanford and Henry Lee (Melody) Cook, step-father of Joseph and Kevin O'Reilly, grandfather of Maximilian and Dylan and Isabelle, brother of Paul, Dow and Eva. Passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, age 88. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019