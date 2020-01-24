|
|
Sonja G. Michael
Beloved wife of the late James A. Michael. Devoted mother of Rayne (Fred) Dabney. Stepmother of John Michael, Carol McCallum and Cynthia Michael. Step-grandmother of Vickie Ferreira. Preceded in death by her siblings Myrna Horton and Wallace Ray Horton. Sonja was an executive secretary for G.E. for 36 years. Departed on January 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 12:30 pm until funeral service at 1:30 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Memorial donations may be made to or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020