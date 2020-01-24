Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Sonja Michael
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Sonja G. Michael Obituary
Beloved wife of the late James A. Michael. Devoted mother of Rayne (Fred) Dabney. Stepmother of John Michael, Carol McCallum and Cynthia Michael. Step-grandmother of Vickie Ferreira. Preceded in death by her siblings Myrna Horton and Wallace Ray Horton. Sonja was an executive secretary for G.E. for 36 years. Departed on January 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 12:30 pm until funeral service at 1:30 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Memorial donations may be made to or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
