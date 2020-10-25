Sonya "Sonny" Oppenheimer
Sonya "Sonny" Oppenheimer, age 88, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, beloved wife of the late Frank Leo Oppenheimer, devoted mother of Michael Donald (Randa) Oppenheimer of Chicago, IL and Peter Louis (Dominique) Oppenheimer of Milford, Oh, loving grandmother of Leo Frank and Mae Rose Oppenheimer, dear sister of the late Marvin (Phyllis) Gevelber. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to Hospice of Cincinnati East
(Anderson) location.