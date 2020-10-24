Sonya Yeates Kirkland



Sonya Yeates Kirkland passed into Heaven and joined the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



Sonya was born to Clark "Speck" and Mary (Bengtson) Yeates on August 31,1937 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. After growing up in Hillsdale, Sonya attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where she met her future husband, Jerry, with whom she celebrated their 62nd anniversary in August.



Following graduate school, the couple moved to Cincinnati. Sonya worked full-time as a homemaker and "sports" mom raising four active children, and enjoyed cooking, antiquing and volunteering for multiple organizations, including church, Cary Cottage, and Clovernook Center for the Blind. She later enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and many social activities, including the Cincinnati Women's Club, Folk Art Society, doll and book clubs, and many years serving on the Board of Directors at both Heritage Village Museum and Decorative Arts Society.



Sonya was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dian. She is survived by her husband Jerry; children Jeff, Missy, Chris and Jason; 11 loving grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, at 2pm at Glendale Presbyterian Church; arrangements made by Vorhis and Ryan Funeral Home in Springdale . Burial services will then be held in Alva, Oklahoma.









