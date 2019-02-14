|
|
Sophie Magrino
Cincinnati - Magrino, Sophie (nee Rychlicki). Beloved wife of Frank J. Magrino for 67 years. Dear mother of Timothy (Brenda), Peter (Julie), Robert (Bernadette), Christopher (Michelle) and the late and eldest son Jonathan (Lee) Magrino. Loving grandmother of Katie, Glen, Michael, Tom, Erin, Mandy, Nicholas, Sara, Thomas, Madeleine, Sid, and Anjali. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Sister of Steve Rychlicki. Sophie passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 87. Sophie and her husband were avid roller skaters. Visitation will be held at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., College Hill 45224 on Saturday, February 16, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019