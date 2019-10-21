Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindenwald United Methodist Church
3501 Pleasant Ave.
Hamilton, OH
Spencer Grueninger Obituary
Spencer Grueninger

Hamilton - Spencer B. Grueninger passed Away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 53. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton), 3950 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. Memorial Donations may be made to or Animal Friends Humane Society. To view the full notice visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
