Sr. Ann Dalton
Cincinnati - Sister Ann Dalton, the former Sister Mary Vivian, sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 76 years. Daughter of the late John Dalton and Mary Carolan. Passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by sisters Caroline Dalton and Sister Dorothy Dalton, RSM. Sister Ann taught and was principal in various elementary schools in Ohio and Jamaica, WI. In later years, she taught and was administrator in a GED Program. Memorials may be directed to Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45224.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
