Sr. Catherine Marie Brinkman



Buffalo, NY - Sister Catherine Marie of the Immaculate Heart, O.P.



Sister Catherine Marie of the Immaculate Heart, O.P. (Thelma Brinkman) was born on 9/20/1918 in Covington, KY, to George and Theresa Brinkman. She was the oldest of seven siblings. She was a member of St. Henry Church, Elsmere, KY. She delayed her entrance to the convent to help her parents and family, working as an office clerk at Shillitos in downtown Cincinnati, OH. She loved traveling with friends. On one of her trips she saw Brother Andre Bessette (now St. Andre Bessette). As he walked passed her, he pointed to her and prophesied, "You will become a religious." Sister Catherine Marie made her solemn vows with the cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Adoration at the Monastery of the Holy Name in Cincinnati. She later relocated to the Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in Buffalo, NY. Sister died peacefully on 9/17/20, just three days before her 102nd birthday, in her 58th year in the Dominican monastic life. We are thankful for her love and prayers. She was always joyful and a true blessing to everyone she met. She is survived by her two sisters, Mary (late Richard) Kramer and Ruth (Tom) Scheper and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Vera (John) Oberschlake and her three brothers, George (late Vera) Brinkman, Paul (late Wanda) Brinkman and Joe Brinkman. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wed., 10/7/20 at 10 a.m. at St. Henry Church, Elsmere, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to: Dominican Nuns c/o Sts. Peter and Paul Retreat Center, 2734 Seminary Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43056-9339.









