Sr. Cheryl Ann Grenier, S.C.
Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Cheryl Ann Grenier, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Nobel "Jack", Charles, Marvin, Robert and Louis Grenier and the late Carol Grenier, Mary O'Leary and Ann Grenier. Survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 72. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Monday, October 21 from 1:30 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial in the Motherhouse Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019