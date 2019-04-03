Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Francis Convent Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Francis Convent Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. DeMange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Donna O.s.f. DeMange

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sr. Donna O.s.f. DeMange Obituary
Sr. Donna O.S.F. DeMange

- - Formerly Sr. Janet, age 81 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by her sister Judy Bon of Dayton, OH and brother Thomas DeMange of Bellbrook, OH. Preceded in death by her parents Rose (Nee: Reichenberger) and Ralph DeMange and brother William DeMange. Sr. Donna taught at schools in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio including several in the Cincinnati area as well as serving as Chaplain for Mercy Franciscan Hospital. Visitation is Friday, April 5th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.