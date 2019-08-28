|
|
Sr. Eileen Therese Breslin, S.C.
Mount Saint Joseph - Sister Eileen Therese Breslin, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Martha Louise Walker and John, Louis Terence, James Patrick, John Andrew Jr., and Francis "Joe" Breslin. Survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Friday, August 23, 2019 at age 103. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday, September 5 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019