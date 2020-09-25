Sr. Elizabeth Kelemen, CDPMelbourne - Sr. Elizabeth Kelemen, CDP (formerly Sr. Mary Agneta) died peacefully at Holy Family Home on September 24, 2020. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 74 years. Born in Cumberland, Kentucky in 1927 to Andrew and Anna Kelemen, she made her first profession of vows in 1946 and professed her final vows in 1951.Sr. Elizabeth began her ministry of teaching in 1946 at St. Vincent de Paul School, Newport and taught in several other elementary schools in Kentucky and Maryland until 1977 when she went to St. John School, Dry Ridge, Ohio. Her long tenure there in the classroom concluded in 2001. She continued serving St. John's by helping to raise funds for the school until 2008 when she retired to Holy Family Home in Melbourne. There she served in a variety of ways until she moved to the Health Care Center in 2018. She was a well-liked classroom teacher, whose students kept up with her for many years. She enjoyed good conversation and fun with friends and sisters and especially enjoyed opportunities to visit or have meals together in local restaurants. She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence, her brother Elmer and her many nieces and nephews who visited with her regularly. Her sisters, Anna and Sr. Teresa Ann, CDP and her brothers Andrew, John, Anthony, Joe, Dennis and Louis preceded her in death. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Wednesday, September 30 at 9:00. There will be no Wake or Visitation. Her burial will be in the convent cemetery following Mass. A public celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY 41059. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral .com.Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family