Sr. Francis Ann Durbin
Melbourne - Sr. Frances Anne Durbin, CDP died peacefully at Holy Family Home on June 26, 2019. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 70 years. Born in Pryse, Ky in 1932 to Pius and Effie Dunaway Durbin, she made her first profession of vows in 1949 and professed her final vows in 1954.
Sr. Francis Ann began a fifty year career in food service in Washington, DC at the priests' faculty dining room of Catholic University. She also served at Theological College in DC and in St. Charles Seminary and St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore. She was Food Service Director at Jeanne d'Arc Residence for Women in New York, at St. Anne Retreat Center, and St. Anne Convent, Melbourne, Ky . She retired in 2009 and continued to live in Jean Martin Community until 2018 when she moved to Holy Family Retirement Home.
An excellent baker and cook, her desserts, rolls and cookies were famous. She was a gentle and dedicated woman of deep faith and prayer, who served others selflessly through her work in helping to feed them nutritious and delicious meals.
She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence, her sisters Clara Chimiel, Carolyn Asay and Mary Webb, her brother Pius and sister in law Becky Durbin. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her brothers Leo, Amos and sisters Virginia Hiler and Sr. Elizabeth Ann Durbin, CDP preceded her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Monday, July 1 at 4:00pm. Visitation will begin at 2:30pm and a Wake Service at 3:00pm with burial in convent cemetery following Mass. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, Ky 41059
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019