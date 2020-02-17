|
Sr. Helen Margaret Cullen, S.C.
Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Helen Margaret Cullen, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Barbara Cullen and the late Margaret Begoian, and Catherine, Walter, John, James, Charles and Robert Cullen, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Services have been held. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020