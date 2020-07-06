Sr. John Catherine Rafferty, CDP
Melbourne - Sr. John Catherine Rafferty, CDP died peacefully at Holy Family Home on July 5, 2020. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 65 years. Born in County Tyrone, Ireland in 1932 to John and Catherine Rafferty, she made her first profession of vows in 1955 and professed her final vows in 1960. Sr. John Catherine began her ministry of teaching in 1952 at Our Savior School, Covington when she was a postulant. After her first profession of vows she returned to the classroom in 1955 and for the next sixty-five years she taught and served as principal in elementary schools in Kentucky and Rhode Island. In 2000 she moved to Holy Family Home and for the next eight years served as bookkeeper and offered her gifts in community service there until she was no longer able to share more than her prayer for others. She was a humble, quiet person, who kept order in her classroom. Students respected and appreciated her and especially enjoyed her stories about growing up in Ireland. The sisters with whom she lived in community knew her to be a caring and prayerful person, thoughtful and generous. She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence, her sister Mary Ann Donaghy and her nieces and nephews. Her brothers, Peter, Paul and Michael preceded her in death. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Thursday, July 9 at 9:00. There will be no Wake or Visitation. Her burial will be in the convent cemetery following Mass. A public celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY 41059. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
