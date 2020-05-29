Sr. Joyce Hoben, SNDdeN
Cincinnati - Sr. Joyce Hoben (formerly Sr. Mary Raphael), a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 91, in the 72nd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and several generations of nieces and nephews. Her parents and her siblings Lois McGary, Shirley Hughes, John, Rose, Kathleen, and William Hoben preceded her in death. Sister's ministries included Catholic education as a teacher and administrator, congregational leadership, and canon law. She served in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois. After her retirement Sr. Joyce served in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.